Grab the TP-Link Kasa 2-outlet Wi-Fi smart plug on sale for $21.99 with the code 93XPJ54 at Newegg. Without the code, the smart plug is going for $30. You can find it going for that price at other retailers like B&H, and the next best price is $25. We haven't seen it drop as low as today's deal since last year's holiday shopping season when it dropped to around $20 for Black Friday. Just remember with Newegg you will need to sign into an account to use a code like this. Because this deal is a Shell Shocker, one of Newegg's daily deals, it also comes with free shipping.

Given the way the smart plug is designed, you can essentially use this to add an extra place to plug in on any AC outlet. The device stretches horizontally with two plugs on either end, leaving the second wall outlet unused and available. (Although you won't be able to fit two of these on the same outlet.) Despite having two appliances plugged into the same device, they aren't automatically tied to each other. You can control each one individually as if it were two smart plugs in one instead of one plug controlling two things.

Use Kasa's app available on Android or iOS to power the smart plug on or off, set schedules for your appliances (like turning a coffee machine on in the morning) or create scenes from anywhere. Again, the schedules and stuff can be set individually or by using two devices plugged in together. The plug connects easily to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, and it doesn't need a separate hub to do so. If you already have a smart home ecosystem like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana, you can also enable voice control. It also works with Google Nest, IFTTT, and other smart systems.

TP-Link covers it with a one-year warranty.