One of the best smart thermostats just reached one of its best prices at Woot; now at $99.99, the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat can make a serious difference in how you cool down at home with close $70 off its regular cost. It's offered open-box but has been tested to be in full working condition and comes with is a 90-day warranty.

Rather than having to get up to fiddle with your AC ever again, the ecobee3 Lite lets you control it entirely from your smartphone once you've downloaded a free app. That'll even let you control it while you're away from home or schedule it to only come on during certain hours of the day.

Best of all, it only takes about 30 minutes to install using the easy-to-follow installation guide that's included with this purchase. There's a walkthrough in the app as well, and a Power Extender Kit is included for homes that don't have a common wire (C-wire). This thermostat can even be controlled using your voice and a device with a compatible voice assistant like Siri or Amazon Alexa.

The ecobee3 Lite can link up with pretty much any smart home ecosystem, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, and IFTTT. You can even pair it with ecobee Room Sensors to help achieve a more balanced temperature throughout your home.

Smart thermostats can help save "an average of 23% annually on your heating and cooling bill", which means that over time this investment will pay for itself.