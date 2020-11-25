You'll get up to 30 minutes of powerful cord-free clean up with the Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum. With the included accessories, you'll be able to tackle any mess with ease.

The holidays can get messy, but when you save $170 on this cordless Dyson vacuum deal, it won't seem so daunting. Black Friday brings loads of sales every year, and this year it is offering up a crazy good deal on the Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum. The name may be a mouthful, but in short, it means that it is extremely powerful and will keep air pollutants down while doing the dirty work.

I know what you might be thinking, "How powerful can a cordless vacuum really be?" Well, I have the prior generation Dyson cordless vac, and it has been cleaning up after my family of four with three indoor pets, and we live in the country on a gravel road — these cordless vacuums really suck in the best ways.

The Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum improves on the V6 in two of the most important ways — power and runtime. The V7 has 75% more power and 10 minutes more of cleaning time with up to 30 minutes to pick up messes all over the house. Using the Dyson V7 couldn't be easier, take it out of its wall-mounted charging and storage station, then pull the trigger and go.

There are two modes when cleaning for added versatility. Speaking of versatility, the V7 has a lightweight, detachable stick for reaching high and low. It easily connects with the powerful rotating brush, combination tool, and a crevice tool. When you don't need the extension's added length, you can attach the tools directly to the vacuum and use it as a handheld.

As you are sucking up the mess, the whole machine HEPA filter will catch all the tiny particles to ensure that even the air you breathe is clean. When you have finished the clean-up, all you have to do is pull a lever to empty the canister keeping your hands out of the dirt. This year has brought a big focus on cleaning everything from our phones, other electronics and our homes, this deal can help out with part of that work.