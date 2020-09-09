If you use the code ROBOROCKH6 at Amazon, you can take $153 off the cost of the Roborock H6 cordless stick vacuum and handheld vacuum cleaner. This brings the price down to $296.99 from a street price around $450. Sort of a crazy discount, especially if you need a powerful vacuum. The H6 never drops from $450 directly, so if you've ever wanted to see a discount before it would have to be through coupon codes like this.

Cordless stick vacuums are basically the best sort of regular vacuum around. And we still need traditional vacuums for traditional cleaning. The Roborock H6 is super lightweight at just three pounds, which means it's very maneuverable and easy to use.

The vacuum is also capable of 150AW power suction. You need a lot of suction in your vacuum if you want to get a deep clean. Pull those particles out from the carpet. Use the vacuum on upholstery, beds, and other places that are tough to completely clean most of the time.

The battery in the H6 is strong and rechargeable. It lasts up to 90 minutes in Eco mode, and you'll get 10 minutes of runtime if you use the Max mode for the most powerful cleaning effort. Despite using a battery, the vacuum experiences no loss of suction. You get a steady, constant effort from the H6. Even when the dustbin is full or the battery is running low, the H6 won't fade. It will just go until it can't. Then you restore it and get going again.

You'll get a variety of accessories with this vacuum including a dusting brush, a crevice tool, a flex tube, a carpet brush, and a motorized mini-brush. Use the right accessory for every situation and keep every inch of your home completely clean.