Google is rolling out a new update today for the best Chromebooks to add several new features to the machines. One of the most significant additions to the update is Live Caption, which has already rolled out on the Chrome browser for other desktop OSes. The feature will now roll out to "most Chrome OS devices" soon and be available through the accessibility settings. For now, if you own machines with any other OS, we can show you how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome for desktop.

More immediate features coming to Chromebooks include the updated Launcher, which now has a more useful Everything Button. Users can type in any type of queries such as weather, stocks, or calculations, and the results will pop up immediately instead of having to open the Chrome browser.