You have about 7 hours to save 47% on the "perfect couch companion" Chromebook

We're in the final stretch now, but there are still tons of great Cyber Monday Chromebook deals just waiting to be found if you know where to look. Tons of retailers are running their promotions until midnight tonight, so if you quit now, you might just miss a last-minute offer that could make all of the tireless deal hunting 100% worth it. I'm talking about this offer from Lenovo that slashes a whopping 47% off (opens in new tab) the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, a laptop-tablet hybrid that we've lovingly named "the perfect couch companion", when you use the promo code BBYDEALS at checkout.

It's just one of the many Lenovo deals that have stopped us in our tracks this holiday season. While other retailers began throwing in the towel this morning, Lenovo added a bounty of new offers on some of their most popular tech, including this little guy. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is a great laptop and tablet all rolled into one, complete with a detachable keyboard, ultra-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, and a large battery that'll last up to 12 hours on a single charge. With a retail price of around $379, the Duet 3 was already fairly affordable, but this $180 discount has turned the Chromebook into an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: $379 $199 at Lenovo with code BBYDEALS (opens in new tab) Lenovo's Duet 3 Chromebook is one of the best tablets you can get, as you can enjoy the best Android apps when you want, or go so far as to tinker around with Linux and install some desktop-class apps. All of this and more in a Chromebook that weighs just over a pound? Count us in.

More Chromebook deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't forget to use the code BBYDEALS when checking out. As you might have suspected, an identical deal can also be found at Best Buy — but their Cyber Monday sale expires a full two hours before Lenovo's promotion. Either way, you're getting a great device at a seriously great price. We'll let you decide the retailer, just don't wait too long to make your move.

While you're in the neighborhood, go take a look at our roundup of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals to see what else is out there before the offers are gone for good.