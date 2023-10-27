We could see a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook in the near future

What you need to know

Samsung could be next in line to release a new Chromebook Plus device.

Chromium Gerrit code references point to this upcoming Chromebook being powered by an Intel N-Series chip.

It's also likely that Samsung will be offering a built-in USI stylus, similar to the Chromebook Plus V2.

While the likes of Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo have been doing wonders when it comes to offering the best Chromebooks, there's always room for more competition. If recent Chromium Gerrit commits are anything to go by, Samsung could make a play with an all new Chromebook of its own.

Chrome Unboxed first uncovered references in the Gerrit commit that revealed a device named "Pirrha" that showed emails from Samsung employees attached. All this really did was seemingly confirm that Samsung was at least working on a new Chromebook, and one that shares the same "Nissa" board as the Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3i.

(Image credit: Chromium Gerrit)

What this tells us is that it's likely that if this Samsung Chromebook ends up being released, it could be powered by something like the Intel Core i3-N305. This is noteworthy because it would be able to slide right into the new Chromebook Plus lineup of devices. If this is the case, it means that we'll have a new Samsung Chromebook with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a 1080p webcam and support for all of the new Chromebook Plus features.

But the fun didn't stop there as more recent Gerrit commits revealed more about what Samsung is planning for this Chromebook. Also unearthed by Chrome Unboxed, the "Pirrha" device "is not just getting pen support, but its own pen as well."

(Image credit: Chromium Gerrit)

This is notable because we won't have to worry about Samsung opting to use its own proprietary stylus that won't work with other USI-compatible Chromebooks. Conversely, it also should mean that you'll be able to use any of the best USI stylus pens with Samsung's upcoming Chromebook.

Of course, there's always a chance that Samsung decides to toss this "Pirrha" Chromebook in the bin. It's not uncommon for Chromebook development to take place, only for the project (or projects) to get canceled.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that this isn't the case, as Samsung makes some of the best Windows laptops for those who want a slim and lightweight form-factor. A great example of this is the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with its gorgeous 120Hz OLED display, paired with Intel's Core i7-13700H and RTX 4050.

Now's as good of a time as any for Samsung to launch a new Chromebook, but it'll be interesting to see what other features are include, not to mention how much it will cost.