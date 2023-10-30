Verizon is giving away $200 for switching to Fios Home Internet

As you may or may not know, in addition to offering a variety of wireless plans and some sweet Android phone deals, Verizon offers a home internet service called Verizon Fios. This 100% fiber-optic network provider delivers fast speeds to millions of homes across the United States, and just like Verizon wireless, the company offers multiple deals that make switching your service easy and cheap. Join Fios with the 1 Gig plan, for example, and Verizon will hook you up with a FREE $200 gift card that you can use to pay off a device, shop for accessories, or simply pay down your phone or internet bill.

Get a $200 gift card when you join Verizon Fios

Get a free $200 gift card OR Apple HomePod when you sign up for Verizon Fios 1 Gig plan Switch to Verizon's Fios Home Internet service and sign up for the 1 Gig plan and you'll get to choose between a $200 Verizon gift card or a free Apple HomePod speaker (a $299.99 value). The 1 Gig plan features download/upload speeds of up to 940/880, plus a free Wi-Fi extender and a guarantee that your price won't change for four years. Preferred partner offer (What does this mean?)

The 1 Gig home internet plan starts at $89.99 per month (with AutoPay) or $64.99 monthly if you pair it with one of Verizon's wireless plans. You'll get download speeds of up to 940 Mbps, plus a free router rental with a Wi-Fi extender and no annual contracts. If you decide you don't want the $200 Verizon gift card, you can also grab an Apple HomePod smart speaker for free. That's a value of $299.99, no strings attached.

To top it all off, Verizon will hook you up with six months of Disney Plus' ad-free Premium plan and 2TB of Cloud Storage at no cost to you. So yes, the 1 Gig plan may be Verizon Fios' most expensive price tier, but it comes with a lot of free stuff to soften the blow.