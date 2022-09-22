Use this discount code to save up to $430 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

If you want the premium Chromebook experience without paying a premium price, we've got an HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook deal that might be just what you need. For a limited time, if you use the code CHROME20 during checkout when purchasing a Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, the tech giant will instantly hook you up with a 20% discount (opens in new tab). It's as simple as that.

When we were compiling our list of the best Chromebooks, we gave the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook the distinguished title of "most premium" choice. When you take a look under the hood, it's not hard to see why. The Elite Dragonfly has specs that could rival the best Mac and Window laptops around, such as a 12th-gen Intel Core chip, beautiful 3:2 display, and haptic trackpad. Unfortunately, these premium specs also mean that the Dragonfly is considerably more expensive than most other Chromebooks, typically appearing with a starting price of $1,149 and going all the way up to $2,165 (if you opt for a customizable model).

Luckily, thanks to this HP discount code, you can save a little money and still enjoy the best of the best. Considering the state of the economy right now, we'll take what we can get. Scroll down for a link to the deal, and don't forget to check out our list of the best Chromebook deals of the month so you can see what else is available.

HP Chromebook deal of the day

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: Save 20% with the code CHROME20 (opens in new tab) That's right. Pick up any Elite Dragonfly Chromebook from the official HP store and use the code CHROME20 during checkout, and you'll instantly save 20% on your purchase. The price of this laptop typically starts at $1,149 and goes all the way up to $2,165, so this is a deal you don't want to miss. The "best premium Chromebook" that money can buy, the Elite Dragonfly comes with a luxurious haptic trackpad, magnetic Digital Pen, and enough power to compete with any laptop on the market.

While you're picking out your new Chromebook, why not save yourself the trouble later on and take a look at our list of the best Chromebook accessories to make sure you have everything you need.