This "basically perfect" Chromebook is selling for a record-breaking 69% off at Lenovo's Black Friday sale

When we're tracking down the best Black Friday deals, it seems like we're always focused on the same handful of retailers, but Lenovo just launched a deal that puts all of those other giant stores to shame. Head over to the manufacturer's site with the code THINKBIGNOW and they'll instantly give you a whopping $540 off (opens in new tab) the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. That's an incredible 69% discount, and it's a deal that seemingly clobbers anything that the other big retailers are offering this holiday season.

For a mere $239, you're getting a device that we once called "basically perfect" in our Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook review. Sleek, lightweight, and powerful, the C13 boasts a lightning-fast AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor, an integrated USI stylus, and a durable flip-and-fold design that lets you transform your laptop into a tablet in an instant.

These specs and more in a laptop that barely weighs over three pounds? What's not to love? In fact, when we reviewed the Chromebook about a year ago, one of the few complaints we did have was the price. Typically retailing for around $779, the C13 Yoga wasn't exactly cheap — until now.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: $779 $239 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) Use the code THINKBIGNOW during Lenovo's Black Friday sale and you can instantly save a jaw-dropping 69% on the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga, a truly outstanding Chromebook that comes complete with a convertible design, all-day battery life, and a reliable AMD Ryzen processor for smooth-as-butter performance.

More Chromebook deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're not totally sold on this offer from Lenovo, go check out our list of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals to see what else is available. We've seen quite a few retailers drop the price of these versatile laptops to $100 or less this year, so there's probably a great deal just waiting.