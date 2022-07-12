The HP Chromebase has never looked as good as it does this Prime Day
By Jerry Hildenbrand published
Save big on HP's all-in-one Chromebase
Most of us know that a Chromebook makes for a simple and secure laptop, but Chromeboxes are just as good at it on the desktop. Perhaps the pinnacle of them all is the HP all-in-one Chromebase, which is on sale during Prime Day for just $499.99 (opens in new tab) — over $100 off the regular price.
That sounds like a lot of money for a computer that runs Chrome OS. We're used to seeing inexpensive laptops designed for the budget-conscious or students among us, but when you realize what you're getting it's a great price.
The Chromebase is an all-in-one that's built around a 21.5-inch touchscreen monitor on a rotating stand that houses a full-range set of speakers. Add in a Chrome-specific keyboard and a wireless mouse and you're looking at spending as much or more if you buy everything separately.
HP has done a great job with this product and its sale price makes it something anyone looking for a new desktop computer should consider.
Everything you need
HP 21.5-inch Chromebase: $609.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The HP Chromebase offers all the power you need for a great experience and is a fully self-contained unit. Connect the included mouse and keyboard, connect to your Wi-Fi, and you're off to the races.
Chromebooks and Chromeboxes are the best when it comes to two things: ease of use and security. That's why they are always so popular during events like Amazon Prime Day. You can save over $100 and get one of the nicest models around with this Chromebase from HP.
Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when it's time to buy.
Jerry is an amateur woodworker and struggling shade tree mechanic. There's nothing he can't take apart, but many things he can't reassemble. You'll find him writing and speaking his loud opinion on Android Central and occasionally on Twitter.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.