The HP Chromebase has never looked as good as it does this Prime Day

Most of us know that a Chromebook makes for a simple and secure laptop, but Chromeboxes are just as good at it on the desktop. Perhaps the pinnacle of them all is the HP all-in-one Chromebase, which is on sale during Prime Day for just $499.99 (opens in new tab) — over $100 off the regular price.

That sounds like a lot of money for a computer that runs Chrome OS. We're used to seeing inexpensive laptops designed for the budget-conscious or students among us, but when you realize what you're getting it's a great price.

The Chromebase is an all-in-one that's built around a 21.5-inch touchscreen monitor on a rotating stand that houses a full-range set of speakers. Add in a Chrome-specific keyboard and a wireless mouse and you're looking at spending as much or more if you buy everything separately.

HP has done a great job with this product and its sale price makes it something anyone looking for a new desktop computer should consider.

Everything you need

(opens in new tab) HP 21.5-inch Chromebase: $609.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The HP Chromebase offers all the power you need for a great experience and is a fully self-contained unit. Connect the included mouse and keyboard, connect to your Wi-Fi, and you're off to the races.

Chromebooks and Chromeboxes are the best when it comes to two things: ease of use and security. That's why they are always so popular during events like Amazon Prime Day. You can save over $100 and get one of the nicest models around with this Chromebase from HP.

