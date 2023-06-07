Minecraft arrives on the Play Store for all Chromebook users

What you need to know

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is now available for Chromebook users for $19.99.

This version includes the latest Trails & Talkes update, along with cross-play functionality.

While available through the Play Store, not everyone's Chromebook will be compatible.

It's been a couple of months since Mojang announced the early access version of Minecraft for Chromebooks. The company has been steadily releasing updates to improve the game mechanics and overall performance. However, if you've been holding out for the stable version, the wait is now over.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is now available for purchase through the Play Store on many of the best Chromebooks. The game itself costs $19.99, but if you already purchased the Android version, you'll need to pay an extra $13. Those who have not previously bought Minecraft for Android will be able to spend the $20 and have it available on all of their devices, including Chromebooks, phones, and tablets.

(Image credit: Google)

Unlike some of the best Android games, there are some system requirements and guidelines listed by Mojang. Namely, you'll want to have a Chromebook that has at least the following specs:

Operating System : ChromeOS 111

: ChromeOS 111 System Architecture : 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a) Processor : Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or better

: Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or better Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

Thankfully, that's setting the bar pretty low as many of the best budget Chromebooks should be able to play Minecraft without much of an issue. Mojang also shares a few different ways that you can try to optimize game performance in the event that you're dealing with too much lag or stuttering.

In addition to including the latest Trails and Tales update, Minecraft for Chromebooks is also cross-platform compatible. This means you'll be able to play with your friends, regardless of whether they are playing on a phone, console, or another computer. Plus, you'll be able to access the Minecraft Marketplace and Minecraft's Realms.