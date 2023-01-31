If you rely on Microsoft OneDrive, ChromeOS is about to make your life a lot easier

What you need to know

Google has announced plans to integrate Microsoft 365 into ChromeOS.

Once available, users will be able to access OneDrive from the built-in Files app.

This integration is expected to arrive "in the coming months," complete with a new "guided setup experience."

While Google Drive remains the de-facto choice for cloud storage on Chromebooks, that's all going to change later this year. Google has announced plans to offer Microsoft OneDrive integration with the built-in Files app for those who have installed the Microsoft 365 PWA.

As it currently stands, you can already install the Microsoft 365 PWA on your Chromebook, giving you access to Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Excel from the app. However, if you want to use OneDrive or Microsoft To Do, the buttons in the PWA simply take you to a new Chrome tab.

(Image credit: Google)

According to the announcement post in the ChromeOS Beta Tester Community, a new guided setup process will walk you through the steps needed to get everything set up. Once the Microsoft 365 and OneDrive integration is available, owners of the best Chromebooks will be able to have files automatically moved to OneDrive if they are opened in the Files app.

This move comes as a bit of a surprise, considering that it's not often that Google will actively promote competing services within its platform. But regardless of the reason, it's a welcome addition for those who regularly rely on OneDrive or other Microsoft apps and services.

As expected, the official launch and announcement are slated to arrive "in the coming months." Google also shared that the feature would first be coming to those who are using their Chromebooks on either the Dev or Beta channels. So we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for this integration to arrive and will dive deeper to see how it all works.

