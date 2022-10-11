Grab an Acer Chromebook for just 80 bucks with this unbelievable Prime Day deal

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale kicked off this morning with tons of great prices on gadgets and other stuff from all over their site, but this Chromebook deal blows most of these offers straight out of the water. Right now, you can grab the Acer Chromebook 512 for just $79.99 (opens in new tab), a serious $120 drop from its usual price tag of $199.99.

Not only is this one of the best Chromebook deals that we've seen in ages, but it's also the cheapest that this laptop has ever been by far. The closest was $129.99, a decent price point that it's likely to return to once the Prime Early Access Sale wraps up tomorrow night.

So what do you get with this ridiculously cheap Chromebook? Well, not to be cliché, but the words "bang for your buck" immediately come to mind. The Acer laptop has a battery life of up to 12 hours and comes with 4GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor for fast performance, and an attractive 12-inch HD+ display. Sure, it doesn't have a touchscreen and those bezels go on for days, but you're getting a versatile and ridiculously affordable laptop that you can count on. Considering inflation and the state of the economy right now, you're basically getting a solid Chromebook for the price of a date night. Keep reading for a link to this Amazon deal, and don't forget to check out our guides to the rival sales that are happening all across the web this week, such as the Best Buy Flash sale and Walmart's current sale.

Amazon Chromebook deal of the day

