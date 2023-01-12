Can you use a Chromebook tablet as an external display? Best answer: Yes. In most cases, you can use a Chromebook tablet as an external display when connected to a computer so you can enjoy a dual screen experience for multitasking. This can be ideal for everyone from students to office workers, creative types, and others.

What’s the easiest way to use a Chromebook tablet as an external display?

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Using a Chromebook tablet as an external display can be done in a variety of ways, but the easiest is to use Duet software, which comes loaded on Chromebooks and Chromebook tablets like the Lenovo Duet models, including the Lenovo Duet 5, the HP Chromebook X2, and others. You will have to download the app to the Windows or Mac computer you want to wirelessly connect as well if you don’t already have it.

Once installed and you create an account (make sure to sign into the same account on both devices), enable Screen Sharing on your computer and select “Android,” which is likely what your Chromebook will show up as in the drop-down. Select the “Air” tab, and voila! As long as your computer and Chromebook tablet are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, the computer screen will now show up on the tablet. You will likely have to expand the view to full screen to fit.

Alternatively, you can also use other software like Spacedesk or Deskreen, which would have to be downloaded to both devices.

Why would you want to use a Chromebook tablet as an external display?

Typically, when considering a dual-screen experience with one of the best Chromebooks, including a Chromebook tablet, you might consider doing the opposite: connecting it to a larger monitor so you can view everything on a bigger screen. But there are applications when you might want to do the opposite and use a Chromebook tablet as an external display. You may, for example, want to connect a Chromebook to a laptop of the same size in order to have a second screen to view from.

This makes it easy to view more content at once, like different documents, web tabs, apps, and more, without having to go back and forth on the screen. For heavy multitaskers, this setup could be a dream.