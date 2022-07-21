Best Chromebook deals for students — our favorite back to school discounts

Back to school season is in full force, and many students and parents alike are on the hunt for the best Chromebook deals. Unlike traditional laptops, Chromebooks are simple, lightweight, and durable devices that use the web-based Chrome OS operating system. While they aren't exactly appropriate for things like coding or serious gaming, their simplicity and relatively low cost makes them pretty much ideal for college students and younger users.

In most cases, late summer is the perfect time to buy a Chromebook since that's when retailers and tech companies start rolling out their epic back-to-school sales. But how do you choose the best Chromebook for a student? Well, you'll want to start by thinking about the age of the user. Elementary-age kids, for instance, typically need something lightweight and durable, while college students need something with enough power to handle those long nights of essay writing.

If you've been with us for awhile, you already know that we keep track of the best Chromebook deals all year round, but this guide takes a closer look at devices that are specifically well-suited for students of all ages. If you don't find what you're looking for today, feel free to check back later — we'll be updating this page with new deals all summer long.

Best student Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) It may not be the sleekest device on the market (bezels, anyone?), but for less than $100, you can get this classroom-ready Chromebook that comes complete with a fast AMD processor, 4GB of RAM, and a solid webcam for virtual classes. Perhaps most importantly for young users, this laptop is as durable as they come, with rugged metal-reinforced edges that can withstand the occasional drop.

(opens in new tab) ASUS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook: $569 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) For slightly older middle to high school-aged kids, this laptop-tablet hybrid might be the perfect choice. The device boasts an incredibly thin and light construction that's perfect for sliding into a backpack, plus 8GB of memory and a powerful 11th Gen Intel core processor. Right now, this ASUS Chromebook is $120 off at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11" Chromebook: $219.99 $116.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The IdeaPad 3 is a great choice for just about any student because it boasts a perfect balance of performance, durability, and lightweight construction. You'll also get up to 10 hours of battery life and advanced virus protection built right into the device. Amazon is currently slashing over $100 off the price of the IdeaPad 3, bringing to down to just $116.99.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $249 $129 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Currently just $129 at Best Buy, this versatile Acer Chromebook boasts a generous 15.6" anti-glare display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and an estimated 8-second boot time thanks to its powerful Intel Celeron processor. And did I mention that it weighs less than four pounds? Although it lacks a touchscreen, these features make the Chromebook 315 a great choice for any high school or college-aged student.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $289 $225 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Although it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop, the Acer Spin 311 deserves an honorable mention in every list of the best student Chromebooks. Stylish and portable, the 311 features a totally convertible design with up to 10 hours of battery life and a durable 11.6" Gorilla Glass display, making it a great choice for any older student or responsible kid. Right now you can get one of these Chromebooks for a solid 22% off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 11.6" Chromebook 4: $229 $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Compact and easy-to-use, this Samsung Chromebook is a perfect pick for younger students who need something simple to get their classwork done. The laptop boasts 4GB of RAM and up to 12.5 hours of battery life so you can take it to class without stressing over the power cord. Walmart is currently slashing a generous $110 off the retail price of this Chromebook, bringing it down a very-reasonable $119.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C425: $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Chromebook deals are usually reserved for devices that are at least a year or two old, so we surprised to see this price drop on the ASUS C425, a brand new laptop that just hit store shelves last month. The C425 comes with up to 12 hours of battery life and features a 14" Full HD touchscreen display and backlit keyboard for those late night study sessions.

Once you pick out an affordable Chromebook, take that money you saved and check out our list of Chromebook accessories for students, where we've collected some great options for laptop sleeves, USB cords, headphones, and more.