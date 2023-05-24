Upcoming Asus and Dell Chromebooks to leverage new AMD processors

What you need to know

AMD announces new Ryzen and Athlon series processors.

These new processors will power next-gen Chromebooks.

The first devices are likely to be released by Asus and Dell in the second quarter.

AMD is bringing a new portfolio of processors under its Ryzen series and Athlon series, and they're going to power upcoming Chromebooks later this year.

The chipset maker has announced its latest innovations, the Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-series, which promise clock speeds of up to 4.3GHz and are built on the company's popular "Zen 2" architecture. The AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series CPUs are meant to run faster and longer when compared to previous ChromeOS processors.

They are further aided by MD RDNA 2 integrated graphics, which are said to be "engineered to deliver fast and responsive performance for modern productivity, video conferencing, learning apps, and streaming applications," AMD added in an announcement blog post.

(Image credit: AMD)

The processors are built on a 6nm process, of which two Ryzen models comprising Ryzen 5 7520C and Ryzen 3 7320C, promise clock speeds of up to 4.3GHz and 4.1GHz, respectively. Both these models are accompanied by AMD Radeon 610M integrated GPUs.

Likewise, other AMD Athlon series include Athlon Gold 7220C and Athlon Silver 7120C processors with assured clock speeds of 3.7GHz and 3.5GHz, respectively. These chipsets are also aided by AMD Radeon 610M integrated GPUs.

These GPUs are designed to support up to three external 4K monitors for high-resolution streaming and gaming.

(Image credit: AMD)

These new processors also promise significant improvements when it comes to battery life. The Athlon 7120 C-Series are said to achieve at least 19.5 hours of battery life, whereas the Ryzen 3 7320C chipset promises up to 17 hours of battery.

Both models further support high-speed storage like LPDDR5 RAM. Additionally, they have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support for connectivity.

"We've been impressed with the combination of raw power and efficiency AMD has brought to a variety of Chromebooks," said John Solomon, vice president and general manager of ChromeOS at Google. "We're excited for AMD's 7020 C-Series processors to continue that excellent track record. As the number of apps, new features, and hardware on ChromeOS continues to grow, we count on AMD's chips to provide our users a smooth and reliable experience, all while keeping their data and privacy safe."

OEM makers like Asus and Dell are said to be the first to incorporate these new processors from AMD for their upcoming Chromebooks. These Chromebooks will start arriving for consumers in Q2 2023, meaning we can expect them relatively soon.

Asus says it will release Ryzen 7020 C-Series-powered laptops in the coming months. The company is further planning to release its ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip to take on the best Chromebooks available in the market.