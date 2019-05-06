Just when we think we know everything about the new OnePlus 7 Pro ahead of its May 14 launch date, we get a glimpse at a new color.

With the most recent leak, we're getting a look at the new Almond color, which looks a lot like gold, if you ask me. There isn't much new information to glean from this, and we've already previously seen renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro in the two other colors Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey.

That's OK though because we've already learned plenty about what's on the inside and outside of the new premium flagship from OnePlus. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to have a QHD+ 90hz HDR 10+ display, a pop-up selfie camera, a triple camera setup on the back, and UFS 3.0 storage at the expense of proper water resistance.

On top of all that, we've even learned of an alleged $749 price tag and gotten an early look at what the triple camera setup on the back can do, not only once but two times now.

Even with all of the goodies the OnePlus 7 Pro is packing under the hood, we'll still have to wait and see if it gets enough right to justify the new flagship pricing. Thankfully, May 14 is right around the corner so we won't be waiting much longer.