Headphone jacks may be critically endangered but plenty of people are hanging on to devices with them. New-fangled Bluetooth headphones and earbuds won't plug into a 3.5mm audio port. If you're okay with just a bare-bones audio experience, these dirt cheap in-ear headphones will suffice. The Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones come in literally a dozen colors. Depending on the shade and finish, the price varies by a dollar or two.

Almost all the color options for the wired Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones are priced below $10 right now, with the exception of the Silver variant. This version doesn't have a mic, but you can stretch your budget by three or four bucks to purchase the Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones with a mic included. Still, you'll be parting with $15 at most. That's nothing for a pair of decent headphones from a brand that's been around for decades.

We've picked out the Black color options here, but you can browse through all the available colors on Amazon. These aren't the best headphones in existence, so you'll definitely want to get something with better guts on the side. If you're into wireless earbuds, we'd suggest the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. For over-ear wireless headphones, there's nothing better than the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones (No Mic) | 6% off Get back to the basics with this stripped-down version of the wired Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones. There's no mic in this version but you do get three different ear tips. At $9, this costs about the same as a 6-pack of toilet paper rolls. $9 at Amazon Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones (With Mic) | 30% off For a dollar more, you can get the Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones with a mic to make calls and record audio. The box includes extra ear tips in S, M, and L sizes. Ain't nothing more to ask for in this budget. $11 at Amazon

The Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones have a long cord so that's something. It measures 3.6 feet in length so you won't feel like a prisoner with a ball and chain weighing you down. Panasonic promises a lively sound, though you can't expect much from so cheap a pair of earphones.

One advantage of having such a basic pair of headphones is the weight. The Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones are extremely lightweight. At about 4 grams, these wired earphones weigh as much as four raisins, or five if you consider the mic version. This and the three extra ear tips included in the box should make your wear experience pretty comfy.