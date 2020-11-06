We've seen some Best Buy Black Friday deals for the past couple of weeks, but the retailer is back with yet another fresh batch to check out. As part of its "Wish List" promotion, Best Buy has the TCL 40-inch Android TV on sale for just $159.99. This is a $40 discount compared to its regular price, and makes it a great option for those looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal.

This is part of TCL's 3-series lineup which doesn't feature 4K, but for the price you'll likely not even miss it. It has a Full HD panel, two HDMI inputs, and has Google's Assistant built right into the TV for easy voice control. With Android TV you can quickly and easily access your favorite content from Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and much more.

We have included this model as one of the best Android TVs you can buy right now, and the best affordable pick at its regular price. If you are in the market for a cheap Black Friday TV deal this may be the option for you. This sale is only good for a couple of days, so don't miss out.