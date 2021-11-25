Black Friday is a great time to get your hands on new charging gear for your Android device.

Right now on Amazon, you can get up to 40% off these Belkin USB-C wall chargers that deliver fast charging PD through GaN, or you can spend just $12 on a compact charger that delivers PD Fast charging to any device that will take it.

Because they work with USB-C, they can be used with basically any Android phone as well as iPhone and iPad, and boast a much smaller size than other chargers that deliver similar wattage.

Lowest-ever price

Gan Belkin

Belkin USB C GaN Wall Charger 20W | $10 off

This wall charger delivers 20W of power using Gallium nitride technology to any iPhone, iPad, or AirPods.

$15 at Amazon
Belkin 20 W

Belkin USB-C Wall Charger 20W | $5 off

This is a more compact version of the above that delivers PD fast-charging in a very small form factor. Perfect for all iPhones and Android alike.

$13 at Amazon

Belkin's USB-C GaN wall charger delivers fast charging PD in a low profile form factor. It can charge a Google Pixel to 50% in just 37 minutes, at a size that is roughly 20% smaller than most chargers of a similar power grade without generating too much extra heat.

The compact USB-C wall charger is even cheaper, so is a perfect travel companion thanks to its tiny size. It's also durable and great for hard-to-reach outlets. You can save even more if you buy them in a two-pack that costs just over $22. Thanks to USB-C this works with pretty much any Android phone and iPhones too with the right cable, as well as iPads and other USB-C tablets. Get stuck into these deals now!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

