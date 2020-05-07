Fox is taking you inside the homes of some of your favorite celebs with its newest show, Celebrity Watch Party. The hour-long episodes will feature actors, musicians, and other stars as they discuss some of the biggest shows and news events on TV recently. With hit shows like Masterchef and So You Think You Can Dance pushed back due to studio closings, Fox quickly ordered Celebrity Watch Party to series with 10 unscripted episodes to air over the next few months. The show is based on the British series Gogglebox, and Fox has a good opportunity for the format to become as popular in the U.S. as it is in the U.K.

The entire list of stars set to appear on Celebrity Watch Party hasn't been revealed just yet, but we do know that the first episode will feature guest stars Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec. Celebrity Watch Party is sure to be a unique event for audiences, and if it goes well, we may even see the series return next summer. Check out our guide below for info on how to watch the show live and make sure you don't miss a minute. Celebrity Watch Party: When and where Celebrity Watch Party premieres on Thursday, May 7 at 8p.m. EST on Fox. Subsequent episodes will air on Thursdays at 8p.m. EST as well. You'll be able to find the episodes on Fox.com or on Hulu the following day, but if you want to stream the show while it's airing, you'll want to look into Sling TV instead. How to watch Celebrity Watch Party live in the U.S. Fox will be airing Celebrity Watch Party on Thursday nights at 8p.m. EST, but if you don't have an OTA antenna or a cable subscription, you might be wondering the best way to watch the show as it airs live. The answer is Sling TV. With Sling's "Happy Hour Across America" promotion, you could even watch the show absolutely free. The streaming service is giving everyone free access between the hours of 5p.m. and midnight EST every single night. That means you can try out the service for free and make sure Fox is available in your area before the show starts. There's no known end to Sling's promotion, but if you want to have a paid Sling membership to stream live TV whenever you want, plans start at just $30 per month.

Alternatively, Hulu with live TV and YouTube TV offer access to watch Fox live as well, but the only way to watch either option for free is with the free 7-day trial that they offer. For a limited time, YouTube TV is offering a 2-week trial for free, but that still doesn't match up to Sling's daily free access. How to watch Celebrity Watch Party from anywhere The options above make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch Celebrity Watch Party, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPNs are on sale right now if you're looking to compare services.