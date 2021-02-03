Celebrate Black History Month with 'Curated Culture' wallpapers for Pixels

What you need to know
- Google has launched a new collection of wallpapers celebrating Black History Month.
- The wallpapers were created by Jamaican artist, Melissa Koby, as an expression of the Black experience.
- "Curated Culture" is available now on Google Pixel smartphones.
Black History Month is upon us, and many companies are taking time to support and pay tribute to Black lives, in both big and small ways. Google has recently doubled down on its pledge to support Black businesses, especially as the impact of the pandemic continues to take its toll. And while more can always be done to support the Black community, not every act has to be a grand gesture, and even small things can have just as strong an impact.
Recently, Google rolled out a new collection of wallpapers available for Google Pixel smartphones that celebrate the Black experience, and they can be downloaded today. Created by Jamaican artist, Melissa Koby, "Curated Culture" is a collection of three beautiful wallpapers that express Black culture through her eyes.
The available wallpapers include Many One People, On the Hill, and Give Flowers, and each features a prominent yellow Sun. They are described as "celebrating different paths and walks of life, finding joy and beauty despite trials, and a tribute to our ancestors' dreams and brighter days."
If you own a Pixel smartphone, you can find the new collection by long-pressing on the home screen and selecting "Styles & wallpapers." If you don't see it yet, you may just have to wait a bit since it's being implemented as a server-side update. You might even be able to pair your new wallpaper with one of the best Pixel 5 cases.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android TV gets a makeover while we wait for the Google TV update
Google is updating Android TV with a new visual UI that will bridge the gap between the current layout and the new Google TV experience.
Are you impressed with the Galaxy S21's camera performance?
Samsung put a lot of work into the camera experience offered by the Galaxy S21 series. Are you impressed with the results so far?
5 reasons Diablo Immortal is way better than you thought
The Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha has come and gone, and while it wasn't widely available to all, we did learn some key takeaways from it that have us excited for the full game.
Best car chargers for the Google Pixel and Pixel 2
Keep your Pixels charged while out on the road with these great car chargers.