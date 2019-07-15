The price of solar panels have been reaching historical lows already, and now that it's Prime Day, the ones you'll find on Amazon are even more accessible. If you've been holding off on making the jump to renewable energy for your home, today is the day to flip the switch. If you've been following Modern Dad at all, he'll be the first to tell you that in places like Florida, this upgrade is totally worth your while. So let's dig in and see which solar panels are seeing the biggest Prime Day savings!
- Biggest savings: Renogy 100W 12V Portable Panel
- For beginners: HQST 100W 12V Solar Starter Kit
- Light your night: GVSHINE Solar Lighting Kit
- Gotcha: iThird Solar Security Lights
- Worry-free garden lights: AMIR Powered String Lights
- Roomba for your pool: Solar Breeze NX2 Pool Cleaning Robot
Biggest savings: Renogy 100W 12V Portable Panel
The Renogy 100W 12V is a great pick for anyone who wants to go off the grid every once in awhile. It's big enough to provide 500 Wh per day, but small enough to be folded in half into a suitcase. Grab this one if you're planning on hunkering down in the middle of nowhere for a couple of days this summer.
For beginners: HQST 100W 12V Solar Starter Kit
HQST has a great kit for folks looking to set up remote buildings with solar power. Boats, trailers, RVs and sheds are all good destinations, thanks in no small part to the light 16.5-lb weight. It also comes with a charge controller with LCD display, so you can keep tabs on production.
Light your night: GVSHINE Solar Lighting Kit
GVSHINE has a great set of solar panels that includes 4 LED light bulbs, and 4 USB charging ports in the DC system for your phones. The 14 Ah battery can keep those lights going for 8-9 hours on a full charge, and it's waterproof, so you can leave it set up outside. Grab this one if you want to kit out your off-grid cottage, or use it on your next camping trip!
Gotcha: iThird Solar Security Lights
If you want a little added security around the home, iThird has a compact all-in-one light system with motion detection. You can set the lights to stay off entirely at night, provide dim light, or leave them on for up to 10 hours in a charge. These LEDs operate at 330 lumens, so you can count on every little nook and cranny being lit up when this system activates. At prices like these, you can grab a couple and set them up all around your house for security and convenience.
Worry-free garden lights: AMIR Powered String Lights
AMIR is offering a super-simple lighting solution to your home garden. The two solar panels are attached to stakes which you can plant at either end, and then you've got 33 feet of LEDs to play with. This can provide great edge lighting along steps or paths, or accentuate your patio. They can be set to automatically turn on at dusk and stay off during the day, and IP65 water resistant means the whole system can live in your back yard worry-free.
Roomba for your pool: Solar Breeze NX2 Pool Cleaning Robot
Have a pool, but can't be arsed to skim it every day? Let this little guy do the heavy lifting for you. The two solar panels on its back let it putter about your swimmin' hole, scooping up debris all day long. It'll intelligently work its way around the pool, know when it gets full, and even has a little chemical dispenser for pool cleaners.
Soak up that sun!
Grabbing any one of these is a great way to start easing your reliance on traditional energy sources and start looking at what's free and all around you. Whether it's as small as setting up a string of LED lights in your garden with the AMIR set, or you're going full-bore and ordering several HQST kits, they're all steps in the right direction. Those are just some of our favorite solar-powered toys from Prime Day. Be sure to check out all of the other Prime Day deals we're spotting!
