Having already inflicted a 17-10 defeat on San Francisco back in Week 5, Arizona will be hoping this tie can get them back to winning ways.
Read on for full details on how to watch Cardinals vs 49ers, no matter where you are in the world.
The Cardinals saw their unbeaten record go up in smoke last weekend against the Packers, and their hopes of getting back on a positive footing here have taken a blow thanks to a pair of bombshell injuries.
A shoulder injury definitely rules out defensive end J.J. Watt for this game, while there's set to be an anxious wait for Arizona over the fitness of quarterback Kyler Murray who is currently nursing a sprained ankle.
The last meeting between these two teams was a relatively close affair, and those injuries, plus the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo will be available at quarterback for the 49ers after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago, should give San Francisco plenty of confidence going into this fixture.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Cardinals vs 49ers live stream for Sunday's game.
Cardinals vs 49ers: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, California on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm EDT / 1.25pm PDT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT
Watch Cardinals vs 49ers online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Cardinals vs 49ers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Cardinals vs 49ers online in the US
This fixture is set to start at 4.25pm EDT / 1.25pm PDT, with Fox holding the broadcast rights.
If you have Fox as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the network's website.
If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Cardinals vs 49ers live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Unfortunately, this match isn't one of those games getting the live treatment.
Help is at hand however for UK viewers, via the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service.
Its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
The Cardinals vs 49ers game kicks off at 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Cardinals vs 49ers live in Canada
While both TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Kick off for this game for Canucks is at 4.25pm EDT / 1.25pm PDT.
Live stream Cardinals vs 49ers in Australia for FREE
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then the great news is that it's available to watch free to air via the Seven Network and it's online streaming service 7 Mate.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 8.25am AEST on Monday morning.
