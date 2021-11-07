Having already inflicted a 17-10 defeat on San Francisco back in Week 5, Arizona will be hoping this tie can get them back to winning ways.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cardinals vs 49ers, no matter where you are in the world.

The Cardinals saw their unbeaten record go up in smoke last weekend against the Packers, and their hopes of getting back on a positive footing here have taken a blow thanks to a pair of bombshell injuries.

A shoulder injury definitely rules out defensive end J.J. Watt for this game, while there's set to be an anxious wait for Arizona over the fitness of quarterback Kyler Murray who is currently nursing a sprained ankle.

The last meeting between these two teams was a relatively close affair, and those injuries, plus the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo will be available at quarterback for the 49ers after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago, should give San Francisco plenty of confidence going into this fixture.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Cardinals vs 49ers live stream for Sunday's game.

Cardinals vs 49ers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, California on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm EDT / 1.25pm PDT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Watch Cardinals vs 49ers online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Cardinals vs 49ers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

