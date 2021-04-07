This is one of the best single direct price drops we've ever seen on GoPro's latest action camera. Get the Hero9 Black 5K camera on sale for $349.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon that takes $49.01 off the price. It is already on sale from its regular $450 price, so you're saving $100 total here. This is similar to, but better than, a deal going on at Best Buy where you can also get the Hero9 Black for $50 off and get a $50 gift card. I'll take the direct $50 savings personally, but you might prefer the gift card.

The GoPro Hero9 Black is the newest generation of GoPro, which released in September of last year. This action camera has some amazing technology built into its tiny form, and it makes huge improvements over the previous generations. The Hero9 uses a brand new 23.6MP sensor. You'll be able to take pictures that are lifelike, sharp, and fluid. You can shoot video in resolutions up to 5K, which is the highest ever for a GoPro. Even if you don't go that high, you can shoot in 4K at up to 60fps for absolutely stunning videos.

You'll also get plenty of help to make sure you record the best video or take the best photos. For example, there is in-camera horizon leveling so your pictures always look straight. This works up to a 45% tilt. You can use SuperPhoto to capture professional looking images at 20MP and automatically process the best image. GoPro's HyperSmooth gets an upgrade to 3.0, and this is GoPro's video stabilization technology. Get smooth video every time.

The Hero9 Black also has a front display for easy framing and intuitive camera control. The rear touchscreen is larger than before and has a touch zoom. You can live stream in 1080p on social media platforms, and you can connect the camera to your computer and use it as a webcam.

The camera is also rugged and waterproof (down to 33 feet) right out of the box so you don't have to worry about taking it with you on your next adventure.