Look, let's be real here: sometimes everything sucks and you just need to sink down and bury yourself away from the real world. It turns out it can be quite comforting to do that and still enjoy things in a way where the bad guys are getting their comeuppance. The Hunger Games 4K Collection is perfect for such an occasion and is 40% off on Amazon Prime Day .

The Hunger Games films follow the story of Katniss Everdeen, an ordinary teenage girl who goes from sacrificial lamb in a gladitorial arena to a rallying symbol for a resistance. The 4K transfer for these films is quite good and is a visual spectacle to include in your lineup.

I'll admit, I'm partial to all four of these films: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1 and Mockingjay Part 2. I read the books as a teenager and enjoyed every single page. Sure, it spawned a whole host of copycat material and arguably helped build a less-than-impressive subgenre, but the books and the pragmatic adaptions that are the films still hold up quite well. In fact, I'd argue they've aged like a fine wine given major world events that have occured over the last couple of years.

It doesn't hurt that the 4K transfers from a mixture of 35mm film and 65mm IMAX are well done, with great visual detail and suberb sound mixing. This collection is normally $100, so instead of dropping a Ben Franklin, you should take advantage of this deal and expand your 4K library for just $60.