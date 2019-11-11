Best Answer: Amazon and Disney have reached an agreement and Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices and Amazon Fire tablets at launch.
So I will be able to access Disney+ on my Amazon Fire devices?
Previously, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire tablets were not included in the list of launch day devices. However, it was recently announced that an agreement was reached between Disney and Amazon, so Amazon Fire TV devices and Amazon Fire tablets will now be included.
As part of that deal, subscribers also get the opportunity to pay through Amazon. Customers can try out Disney+ for seven days free. If they decide to opt in, they can continue paying for the service through Amazon. If you've subscribed elsewhere, you can log-in with your Disney+ credentials on Amazon devices. Disney+ TV shows and movies will also be integrated into the Fire TV's universal search.
So what platforms and products will support Disney+ on launch?
Right now, Disney+ is available on the following platforms and products:
- Apple TV (tvOS)
- iPhone (iOS)
- iPad (iPadOS)
- Android mobile devices
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- Desktop web browsers
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
- Roku streaming devices
- Roku TV
- Amazon Fire TV devices
- Amazon Fire tablets
You can download the Disney+ app from these respective digital storefronts beginning on Nov. 12, 2019.
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is an entertainment streaming service from Disney. Users can access pretty much all of Disney's original and classic family-friendly content, including offerings from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic. A lot of existing Disney content has been pulled or will be removed from competing streaming services (such as Netflix) so that it's all in one place.
The Disney+ service includes Disney classics, but will also have exclusive Disney+ movies and television shows, especially from the Star Wars and Marvel universes. For Marvel, there is the upcoming Loki and Wanda Vision series, and Star Wars fans are getting The Mandalorian and a new series about Obi-Wan Kenobi.
How much does Disney+ cost?
Disney+ starts at a mere $6.99 a month, or $69.99 annually. There is also a bundle deal available, where you can get Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu (with ads) for just $12.99 a month. It is unknown if there will be other bundles with ad-free Hulu.
