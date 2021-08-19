Best answer: Yes, you can install a third-party screen protector on top of the non-removable factory-installed screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Keeping your new flip phone screen safe
When folding phones started to become a reality, tech fans got super excited at the prospect of getting a larger display in a more portable form factor. Samsung has been leading this charge, and the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the latest in that line of devices, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
However, one of the biggest roadblocks when it came to previous Flip phones was the fragile glass. Like most phones, the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) used for the folding screen needs to be kept safe with a screen protector, and in line with the necessity of it here, it has one installed from the factory. However, for extra protection can you install a third-party on top of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector?
Though the short answer is yes, the complete answer is a bit more complicated. In Samsung's third third generation of folding phones, it is using it innovative UTG as it did on previous models of the Galaxy Z series phones, but this time it has added a PET layer. This new layer is acting as a much improved factory-installed screen protector to keep that folding screen safe.
I have been using last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 since it launched, and with that device, it was possible to replace the pre-installed screen protector, which I did — twice. But with this year's folding phones from Samsung, that screen protector cannot be removed. However, if you want that extra layer of protection for your Galaxy Z Flip 3's display, you can install a third-party option on top of what Samsung has pre-installed for you.
This year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are Samsung's most durable folding phones yet with new Gorilla Glass Victus, IPX6 water-resistance and the improved folding inner display. These types of improvements to devices like these can help make foldables mainstream. But, even with these improvements to the durability, you may still want to pick up an excellent Galaxy Z Flip 3 case just to be extra safe.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
