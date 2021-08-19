Keeping your new flip phone screen safe

When folding phones started to become a reality, tech fans got super excited at the prospect of getting a larger display in a more portable form factor. Samsung has been leading this charge, and the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the latest in that line of devices, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

However, one of the biggest roadblocks when it came to previous Flip phones was the fragile glass. Like most phones, the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) used for the folding screen needs to be kept safe with a screen protector, and in line with the necessity of it here, it has one installed from the factory. However, for extra protection can you install a third-party on top of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector?

Though the short answer is yes, the complete answer is a bit more complicated. In Samsung's third third generation of folding phones, it is using it innovative UTG as it did on previous models of the Galaxy Z series phones, but this time it has added a PET layer. This new layer is acting as a much improved factory-installed screen protector to keep that folding screen safe.