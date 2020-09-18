Best answer: Yes, you can use the Galaxy Note S Pen with the Galaxy Tab S7. However, there are some limitations.

The Note S Pen works for most things

Samsung already includes an S Pen with the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, but what if you already own a Galaxy Note smartphone? Can you use the Note S Pen with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7? It shouldn't come as any surprise that your new Note 20's S Pen will work with one of the best Android tablets.

When you try to look through Samsung's FAQ about the S Pen for the Note 20, you'll find that this isn't designed to work with anything other than the Note 20. However, since the general technology is the same between the Note S Pen and the one included with the Tab S7, the Note S Pen will work. That means you'll be able to jot down some notes, interact with your favorite apps, and even scroll through webpages with Samsung Internet.

Running into limitations