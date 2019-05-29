Best answer: There is no direct way to gift someone a game on the Oculus Store. You also can't gift someone Oculus Store credit. To give someone a game for the Oculus Quest, you'll have to use a prepaid gift card from Visa or Mastercard or transfer them money through PayPal.

Giving gift cards

Unfortunately, there's no direct way to gift someone a game for their Oculus Quest. You can't buy a game and gift it to them, and you can't transfer money to their Oculus account either. These features are available in many other app and game stores, but are not available for the Oculus Quest. There are a few options to gift someone a game indirectly, though.

First, you can give someone a prepaid gift card. You can purchase these easily online and then give them to whoever you want. There is a purchasing fee though, so you're paying more than you're giving the person. But if you can't give someone money directly, or they don't have a PayPal account, cards like this are one of your only option.

Giving money through PayPal

The Oculus Store supports payment through PayPal, so if you and your friend both have a PayPal account, you can transfer them money that way and then they can pay for any game they'd like. If you mark it as a Personal Payment, you don't have to pay any additional fees. Paying someone through PayPal is straightforward.

Log in to your PayPal account. Select Send and Request at the top of your browser. Enter the recipient's email address. Select Sending to a friend or family. Enter the amount you'd like to send. Select continue.

Giving isn't easy

Because the Oculus Quest is so portable, sharing the VR experience with your friends in person is easy. Unfortunately, giving people games to use on their headset isn't as straightforward as it should be. Oculus doesn't have any native way to give games to a user or to gift money into someone's account.

As a result, your options are to give them money through PayPal, buying a gift card, or just giving them money through a bank transfer or giving cash. Hopefully, the ability to gift games directly becomes available. In the meantime, you'll have to resort to old fashioned ways of sharing.