Can a Ring Video Doorbell record locally?

Storage for your Ring camera video is primarily handled on the cloud with a Ring subscription enabling recording for your devices. Until recently, this was the only way to view your camera's footage. This makes a lot of sense for those trying to keep an eye on things while they're away from home, but it's not a perfect solution.

If you upgrade to the Ring Alarm Pro with built-in Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi, you can use a microSD card to store video locally. While it would be great to have more recording flexibility, it's a good option with microSD cards offering a lot of storage for relatively low prices. Not only that, but since it's all contained in the Alarm Pro base station, your setup can remain simple and clean.