Best answer: Yes, but you may need to upgrade your system to support it. The Ring Alarm Pro has a microSD card slot that can store Ring camera footage locally.
Can a Ring Video Doorbell record locally?
Storage for your Ring camera video is primarily handled on the cloud with a Ring subscription enabling recording for your devices. Until recently, this was the only way to view your camera's footage. This makes a lot of sense for those trying to keep an eye on things while they're away from home, but it's not a perfect solution.
If you upgrade to the Ring Alarm Pro with built-in Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi, you can use a microSD card to store video locally. While it would be great to have more recording flexibility, it's a good option with microSD cards offering a lot of storage for relatively low prices. Not only that, but since it's all contained in the Alarm Pro base station, your setup can remain simple and clean.
Finally, you'll need a reliable microSD card. Any of the best microSD cards for Android should do the trick since they will have sufficient read and write speeds to support video footage as well as plenty of capacity to store until you can view it. Remember that you'll still need a Ring subscription plan to use your Ring system because even with a local copy, it still makes sense to keep your footage on the cloud.
Ring Alarm Pro can also upgrade your entire home network with a built-in Eero 6 router which is already one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems you can get. Plus, if you have a big home, you can add more Eero routers and extenders to create a seamless mesh network.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get more out of your Ring cameras with these accessories
Ring security cameras are awesome out of the box, but they can be so much better with good accessories. Here are some of the top Ring accessories that we think you shouldn't be without.
The best smart locks that support Google Home and Assistant in 2021
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Assistant speaker, these can be controlled by just using your voice.
These are the best smart plugs that work with Google Home and Alexa
Save on your energy costs with the best smart plugs for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.