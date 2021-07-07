Best answer: Apex Legends Mobile is currently available in closed beta for Android devices running Android 6.0 and up. EA says that the final list of supported devices may expand in the future once its full version releases.

What is Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile is a new battle royale experience developed by Respawn specifically for mobile devices. Like Apex Legends on consoles, it features a handful of hero characters, dubbed Legends, with unique abilities that can be used during matches. It will only include the original Legends and World's Edge map from the main game when it launches.

What Android devices support Apex Legends Mobile?

During its beta period, Apex Legends Mobile runs on Android devices with Android 6.0 and up. Released back in 2015, Android 6.0 is a fairly older operating system and is no longer supported with security patch updates. However, if you've purchased a newer phone within the past five years or so, your phone should be able to run it.

Respawn also notes that its list of supported devices will expand with the game's full release, meaning its likely to be playable on all of the best Android phones like the Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel 5.

How can I download the Apex Legends Mobile beta?

Apex Legends Mobile is only available in beta in India and the Philippines at the moment. However, it is expected to expand to Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt, and Lebanon soon, with a larger rollout occurring later this year. Once it's available, you should be able to pre-register for it on the Google Play Store.