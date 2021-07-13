Best answer: Yes, you can play Stadia games on Google TV. There is a small list of hardware that officially supports Stadia through Google TV, but any device that can run Google TV will be able to play Stadia games in some capacity.

Official Google TV devices

When Google Stadia first launched in November 2019, users could stream games directly to their PC, television, and some mobile devices through the cloud. At the time, the only way to play Stadia games through the television was through the company's own Chromecast Ultra device with a Stadia controller.

That changed in mid-2021 when Google announced it was extending Stadia support to more existing hardware. The list of officially supported devices includes the following:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4

The addition of new devices also means that Bluetooth, PlayStation, and Xbox controllers can be used to play Stadia games on the television if the device supports it, such as the Nvidia Shield TV and Nvidia Shield TV Pro.

Unofficial support and future

Despite the small list, any Android TV box or television with Google TV installed can play Stadia games. Users will have to opt in to the "experimental support" feature in the settings if the device is not on the list. It means that the unofficial device can run Stadia games, but it may have problems working properly.

Google plans to increase the list of officially supported devices in the future, and television manufacturers such as Sony and TCL have committed to support Google TV in upcoming models. In the meantime, one of the best Google TV devices to start playing Stadia games on would be the Chromecast with Google TV with its great performance at a reasonable price.