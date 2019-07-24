Best answer: No, you can't delete items from your Oculus Quest library. You can uninstall an app or game from your headset, but it will always appear in your library.

Sticking with you

Every time you download an app or game for the Oculus Quest, it's added to your library. This is handy because you can easily find any app or game you've previously downloaded. You can also quickly install things that you purchased from your phone or the web.

The downside is that your library can easily get cluttered. For example, every Oculus Quest ships with a free Beat Saber demo. Even if you pay for the complete version of Beat Saber, the free demo still shows up in your library. This isn't unique to the Oculus Quest. Oculus doesn't let you delete items from the library of any device.

Additionally, if you ever download an app or game that turns out to be terrible or that you'd like to hide from your library for any other reason, you don't have the option. While having items in your library doesn't take up any space on your Oculus Quest unless they're installed, it's unfortunate that you can't delete them from your library.

How to uninstall an app for the Oculus Quest