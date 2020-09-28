What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the most current Call of Duty title, and introduces new content and player rewards with seasons.
- Season Six has been announced, and is beginning tomorrow, September 29, 2020, with all of its new content spread out over time.
- New operators, weapons, map, and map updates are being added immediately, with new events, game modes, and more coming later.
- It's safe to assume this also includes a new Battle Pass for players to earn awards like cosmetics and new gear.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the most recent title in the long-running first person shooter franchise, and attracts millions of monthly players to its wide range of game modes and content. The game continuously adds new content in the form of multiplayer maps, weapons, playable Operators and more as part of its seasons, which last weeks at a time. Season Six has just been announced, along with a sneak peek at the various updates being made with the new season.
Season Six's launch week looks like it'll include updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone battle royale, including changes to its map and a new game mode, as well as add two new Operators in Farah and Nikolai (characters in the game's campaign). There will also be two new guns with the SP-R 208 sniper rifle and AS VAL assault rifle, new multiplayer maps, a limited time multiplayer mode, and a special new execution move.
Additional content will be added throughout Season Six, including what looks to be a Halloween-themed event, a new melee weapon with the Butterfly Knife, and lots of new limited time game modes. It's also safe to assume that, like with previous seasons, Season Six will include its own Battle Pass with 100 tiers of rewards for players, including cosmetics, gun variants, CP, and much more.
Players won't have to wait long, with Season Six of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dropping tomorrow on September 29, 2020. It's not clear if this will be the last season of Call of Duty: MW, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War coming before the end of the year, but we should find out once we get closer to November 3, 2020.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
How often do you turn off/restart your phone?
You know the phrase "turn it off and back on again," right? Well, how often do you actually do that for your phone?
Widgets and icon packs are fun, but a simple home screen is the way to go
Now that iOS 14 is out, there's been a renaissance in smartphone customization. Widgets, icon packs, and custom launchers are great, but you just can't beat one that's boring and simple.
Check out the hundreds of games available for the Oculus Quest 2
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!