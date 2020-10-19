What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently in the middle of its sixth season of content.
- To celebrate the spooky season, Modern Warfare is introducing a new mid-season event known as the Haunting of Verdansk.
- The Halloween event will introduce new cosmetics, weapons, challenges, game modes, and more during the event period.
- The Haunting of Verdansk starts October 20, 2020 and lasts until November 3, 2020.
Season Six of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in full swing, and it's getting a mid-season injection of new content in the form of a new limited time event known as the Haunting of Verdansk. Starting October 20, players will be able to participate in new challenges and limited time game modes, with a ton of rewards up for grabs or purchase during the event.
The spooky season event will bring nighttime to Verdansk, and introduce limited time game modes in which players can infiltrate the area and night to battle it out, and even bring the undead into the fray with Zombie Royale, a variant of the classic Battle Royale formula in which the fallen can come back to feast on the survivors. There are other frights to discover as well, and a plethora of things to do and find with a Trick or Treat scavenger hunt, new rewards available to collect, and so much more.
The entire game is dressing up for Halloween, with tons of new cosmetics available as part of bundles, including for Billy the Puppet from the popular horror franchise Jigsaw, and Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. Weapons like the JAK-12 shotgun, and tons of blueprints will also be available. Let's just say there's no shortage of things to do during the Haunting of Verdansk event, and Modern Warfare is adding something for everyone, whether you only play Warzone, standard multiplayer, or any combination thereof.
Haunting of Verdansk begins October 20, and will last all the way until November 3, 2020. We also don't have long to wait until the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?
Thanks to a massive leak over the weekend, we now know what the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra look like. What's your take on how the phones are shaping up?
OnePlus has lost the one thing that made it unique — and that's a problem
The new OnePlus 8T looks like a great phone — but not a unique one. With fierce competition from Samsung, Google, and others, OnePlus is losing its one unique edge that it used to rely on.
All these games support cross-by for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest platform. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.