Season Six of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in full swing, and it's getting a mid-season injection of new content in the form of a new limited time event known as the Haunting of Verdansk . Starting October 20, players will be able to participate in new challenges and limited time game modes, with a ton of rewards up for grabs or purchase during the event.

The spooky season event will bring nighttime to Verdansk, and introduce limited time game modes in which players can infiltrate the area and night to battle it out, and even bring the undead into the fray with Zombie Royale, a variant of the classic Battle Royale formula in which the fallen can come back to feast on the survivors. There are other frights to discover as well, and a plethora of things to do and find with a Trick or Treat scavenger hunt, new rewards available to collect, and so much more.

The entire game is dressing up for Halloween, with tons of new cosmetics available as part of bundles, including for Billy the Puppet from the popular horror franchise Jigsaw, and Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. Weapons like the JAK-12 shotgun, and tons of blueprints will also be available. Let's just say there's no shortage of things to do during the Haunting of Verdansk event, and Modern Warfare is adding something for everyone, whether you only play Warzone, standard multiplayer, or any combination thereof.

Haunting of Verdansk begins October 20, and will last all the way until November 3, 2020. We also don't have long to wait until the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.