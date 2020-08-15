It's way past time to quit overpaying for your phone bill. Boost Mobile is home to a variety of low-priced mobile plans which start as low as $10 per month — and the best part about it is you don't even need to purchase a new phone! Boost lets you use your current device on its network when you switch, as long as the device is unlocked and CDMA-compatible. Luckily, Boost makes it easy to check on your device's eligibility using the Boost Mobile website.

Boost Mobile does sell phones if you find that your current device is unable to be used on the network. In fact, you can score 20% off new Android phones when you use promo code SCHOOL2020 during checkout through August 20. Another deal allows you to buy a Samsung Galaxy A11 and score one for free, though if you're switching from a different carrier, you can actually score both devices for free right now.

A variety of affordable plans are offered at Boost Mobile to give you a bit more choice in your phone service. Plans start as low as $10 with 1GB of 4G LTE data and Unlimited Talk and Text. However, one deal you'll definitely want to consider is on Boost's $45 monthly plan. This plan offers 15GB of 4G LTE data along with Unlimited Talk and Text as well as a mobile hotspot all for just $45 per month. However, Boost promises to drop its price to just $35 after you've made six successful monthly payments; it'll drop to $40 after just three payments.

