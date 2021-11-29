While there are dozens of Cyber Monday deals going on right now, audiophiles will want to pay particular attention to one sale. That being the JBL Flip Essensial Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently $20 off for this discount weekend.

Like any of the best Bluetooth speakers, this one features excellent sound quality and a long battery life of up to 10 hours. Whether you're headbanging to your favorite hits in the comfort of your room or playing upbeat music by the side of the pool it will work beautifully.

JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker | Save $20 Simply connect this speaker to your phone using Bluetooth and you'll be good to listen to your music wherever you take the speaker. It can go up to 10 hours before running out of juice and while you shouldn't go out of your way to get it wet, it has a high waterproof rating in case something happens. $79.00 at Walmart

Speaking of water, the JBL Flip Essential has a waterproof rating of IPX7. That rating means it can handle being under water, as deep as a meter, for up to 30 minutes and won't take damage. Of course, you don't want to go out of your way to splash it, but if a glass of water tips on it or it happens to fall into the pool it should continue to work as long as you dry it out quickly.

If you're hunting for a good bluetooth speaker, you really ought to grab this one while you can. There are so many Cyber Monday deals still revealing themselves as the day goes on and we at Android Central will be here to report on the very best ones. Check back in to see what other amazing deals we uncover.