If you're working from home and need a way to cut out distractions or you just want a better way to listen to your favorite music, you should consider some active noise-cancelling headphones. These can be pricey, but thankfully the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones have a $100 discount today via Woot. That discount drops them down to $299.99 which is within a dollar of the lowest we have seen them go since their release. The deal applies to both the silver and space gray models, though the sale ends tonight or when sold out.

The PX7 use 43mm drivers, the largest in Bowers & Wilkins' headphone collection, for superb sound quality with a 10Hz - 30kHz frequency response for faithful sound reproduction. The over-ear design and ANC cuts out noise from outside so you can focus on the music. As well as sounding great, the PX7 also have some neat smarts like the ability to automatically pause your music if you lift one of the ear cups. Place it back down and the music will continue. There's a built-in mic for calls as well as some dedicated buttons for turning the headphones on or off and controlling media playback manually.

The headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection and the battery lasts for 30 hours on a single charge which saves you recharging the headphones each time you want to use them. They also have a fast-charging feature that gets you 5 hours of playback time from just 15 minutes of charging in case you do pick them up and they have a flat battery.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.