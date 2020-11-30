The Bose 700s are some of the most comfortable headphones money can buy, paired with top-tier active noise-canceling and the company's legendary sound signature. The headphones can be operated by gesture controls, and integrate nicely with services like Google Assistant.

The Bose 700s aren't just incredbile for their noise canceling abilities, however. These headphones have a futuristic design with unrivaled comfort and the legendary sound signature that Bose has upheld for decades. During Cyber Monday , you can pick up a pair for as much as16% off.

There's no experience quite like your first time trying active noise canceling (ANC). Whether you're sitting on a plane (remember those?) or working from a loud coffee shop (also remember those?), it's an incredible feeling to put on a pair of high-quality headphones like the Bose Noise Canceling 700s and, with the press of a button, completely shut out the noise of the world around you.

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700s admittedly have a terrible name, but that's about where the negatives end. These headphones are unbelievably comfortable; you can easily wear them for hours on end without a problem. They also have some of the absolute best ANC we've ever tested — yes, better than Bose's wildly popular QC35 II headphones and even Sony's WH-1000XM4.

These headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and thankfully recharge over USB-C. If you do manage to run the battery down, you can still listen to music using the 3.5mm headphone jack (albeit without noise cancellation). The Bose 700s have gesture controls, but you can also access Amazon's Alexa voice service with the press of a button for quick voice commands. If you pair the headphones to an Android device, you can also interface with Google Assistant.

There aren't many other Bluetooth headphones that come even close to matching the Bose 700s' combination of comfort, ANC, and sound quality, and during Cyber Monday you can get them for the lowest price we've ever seen — including an exclusive color option for Best Buy.