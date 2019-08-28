Best answer: The Borderlands 3 standard edition is going to be the best option for most people. If you are a massive fan of the franchise, you should, however, keep an eye on the Deluxe Edition, while Steelbook collectors would do well to check out the Super Deluxe Edition. The solid standard edition: Borderlands 3 Standard Edition ($60 at Amazon)

Or the dashing deluxe: Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition ($80 at Amazon)

Finally, the stupendous super deluxe: Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition ($100 at Amazon)

Getting ready for Mayhem The Borderlands 3 Standard Edition is going to be the best option for most fans, especially newcomers. In Borderlands 3, you can pick between one of four Vault Hunters: Zane, Amaya, FL4K and Moze. Each of these experienced fighters has unique skill trees and different abilities, so you can find the right fit for your playstyle. Your foes the Calypso Twins are in control of a dangerous, billions-strong cult, so it's only fitting that you'll get to choose between billions of guns to mow them all down. All preorders, including the Standard Edition, come with a Gold Weapons Pack, which contains golden skins that apply to all weapons in the game, and a gold weapon trinket that's mostly cosmetic. The Standard Edition comes with no other extras.

If you're not satisfied with just the game however, the Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition does come with a few fancy extras with an $80 pricetag. These bonuses include the Retro Cosmetic Pack, Neon Cosmetic Pack, Gearbox Cosmetic Pack, and Toy Box Weapon Pack. These bonus packs feature Vault Hunter skins, Echo Device skins, weapons skins, trinkets, and special mods that will boost your XP gain and the quality of the loot you pick up.

If that's not enough for you, the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition is $100 and comes with everything in the Deluxe Edition, as well as the Season Pass, which features four campaign DLC packs that will each bring new story missions, challenges, and side content. This version of the game also includes the Butt Stallion weapon skin, trinket and grenade mod. It all comes in a nifty Steelbook package, which is great for collectors. We don't know what the steelbook looks like at this time though.

While there is a Borderlands 3 Collector's Edition, it is only available from GameStop and is currently out of stock. If you haven't already ordered one, it's unfortunately extremely unlikely you'll be able to get one. Borderlands 3 is currently set to release on Sept. 13, 2019 for for all platforms.

