The bObsweep PetHair robotic vacuum cleaner and mop is down to $189.99 at Best Buy in rouge and champagne colors. This vacuum has a list price of over $600 but regularly sells for around $260 at Home Depot and elsewhere. This deal is limited to today only, though, so don't miss your chance to pick one up. Shipping is free.
Clean up
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
As the name suggests, this vacuum is great at picking up pet hair with its main brush, and its side brush allows it to sweep along walls for a thorough clean. It has a HEPA-style filter that traps 99% of dirt, dust and allergens. Also works as a mop.
$189.99
$260.00 $70 off
As the name suggests, this vacuum is great at picking up pet hair and dander with its main brush, and its side brush allows it to sweep along walls and in tight areas to ensure a thorough clean. It has a HEPA-style filter that traps 99% of dirt, dust, and allergens — especially great if you have pets around. There's also a mop attachment and clip-on micro-fiber cloth that allows it to sweep and polish your floors simultaneously and its sensors allow it to navigate your home without bumping into furniture. When the battery hits 15%, the PetHair vacuum will begin making its way back to its charger on its own.
While it might not have all the smart home smarts of the very best robot vacuums, it's certainly a good entry point into the robotic vacuum space and it's rarely as affordable as it is today. Existing owners also rate it highly. If it's not quite right for you, be sure to take a look at our list of the best robot vacuums deals for some alternatives at a discount.
