It's that time of year when we start getting ready for the Black Friday PS5 deals, and you certainly shouldn't be waiting until the day itself if you haven't bagged Sony's new console yet. Since launch last November, the PS5 has never lasted more than a few minutes when it comes into stock, and we expect the feeding frenzy to be no different well into next year.

We're here to help point you in the right direction of the stores most likely to get the PS5 in next. There won't be any discounts on the console, though, and Black Friday PS5 bundles that appear will likely feature a range of items all added at full price because people will pay it. Sad, but true. So, if you see a sensibly priced PS5 at any moment from now, just bag it while you can.

It's not all bad news, as the genuine stars of the Black Friday PS5 deals will be found on some of the very best PS5 headsets, PS5 games, some of the various colors of PS5 controllers, and a bunch of other neat accessories. We think storage is going to be big this year, too, so be sure to take a look at our dedicated Black Friday PS5 SSD deals page for the latest discounts on those impressive internal storage upgrades, as we think you'll be able to make a solid saving. If you're still shopping for a PS5, though...

Check these stores for PS5 stock

Where to find the best Black Friday PS5 deals

We really expect things to get going sooner rather than later, and we'll be rounding up some of our favorite deals right here on this page. The stores below are all solid shouts if you'd like to check out what's happening right now.

When do the Black Friday PS5 deals begin?

Many Black Friday PS5 deals will begin on November 26, but there's a change in the air right now. Over the years, we've seen many retailers go even earlier than Black Friday itself. With all the shipping and production issues happening right now, buyers are being advised to start their Christmas shopping sooner rather than later.

The Monday before Black Friday is often a time when retailers try and make a break for it and grab your attention, so expect a lot of action on that day for sure. We've seen the likes of Best Buy launch a few early Black Friday sales recently. Also, look out for Black Friday guarantee-type messaging on some retailer deals as this promises their prices won't go lower on Black Friday.