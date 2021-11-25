The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for almost a year now, and whether you've had yours from the very beginning or you're just picking one up this Black Friday thanks to some great Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals, today is the day your S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra deserves a case.

After all, if you've had your phone and case since late January, your case has likely seen better days, and if your phone is brand spanking new, you need a case for it before you take it out into the world. Don't tempt fate into a fall onto cracked asphalt; this is the season for joy, not heartbreak! Whatever your tastes, there's a whole cornucopia of case deals out there, so grab one for every S21 in your family.

While there are tons of great S21 cases for every style, thickness, and functionality you can throw an S Pen at on Black Friday, it's still a matter of what case looks the best for you. After all, it doesn't matter how deeply the OtterBox Prefix Series is discounted if you have a gray S21 that doesn't really need a clear case.

I highly recommend the Caseology Nano Pop for those wanting something slim and colorful and the OtterBox Symmetry Series for those who want something heavy-duty and colorful. The Spigen Liquid Air P is the best S21 Ultra S-Pen case, but if you need something extra-protective, the OtterBox Defender Screenless Edition is another worthy contender.

If heavy-duty protection is what you seek, I suggest taking a long look at the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series. it's "only" 20% off but the color options are better and it's still a much lower price than the OtterBox. The Red and Purple colorways are especially fetching and I quite enjoyed using them on my S21 before I came back to my one true love, the Caseology Nano Pop.

Where are other case deals this Black Friday?

A number of manufacturers are also running discounts on their websites this holiday weekend, from site-wide discounts to discount spins that could get you as much as 80% off that new case you're eyeing. Here are the best of those deals: