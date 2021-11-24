Best S Pen cases & accessories for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Android Central 2021

One of Samsung's latest smartphones, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, impresses with tons of fabulous features, including amazing cameras and a super sleek design that's complemented by the absolutely gorgeous 6.8-inch screen. The phone is IP68 dust and water-resistant, but it's still important to protect it with a case. And while the phone doesn't come with the popular Samsung S Pen, it works seamlessly with one. So, it's a no-brainer to grab the S Pen — easily the best stylus for Android phones like this one — to use with it. While you're at it, consider choosing among the best S Pen cases and other accessories to complete the experience.

Why get the Samsung S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone?

When you think of the Samsung S Pen, you traditionally think of Samsung Galaxy tablets and the Note line, which the Pen has historically been used with. But S Pen support for the S21 Ultra smartphone has opened up a whole new world of possibilities, and marked the first time Samsung is offering support for the stylus outside of its popular Note series.

The S Pen helps with everything from jotting down notes to sketching, providing the benefit of better precision than you'd get from a fingertip. It's also helpful for more easily and smoothly navigating websites and documents, selecting items, and more from the phone's generously sized screen.

There are a lot of other cool things you can do with an S Pen. However, keep in mind that not all of the S Pen functions that work on a Galaxy Note device will work on the Ultra S21, including those that require Bluetooth support, like gesture features for controlling slideshows and skipping songs. But for navigating menus, writing things down, taking notes, or making sketches, an S Pen is a valuable tool to accompany the S21 Ultra smartphone. And it's worth grabbing one of the best S Pen cases to go along with it. We love Spigen's case in this regard, thanks to how seamlessly it integrates the Pen into the side, along with Spigen's reputation for quality. But there are other options worth considering, too, and some accessory kits that will help prolong the lifespan of the Pen so you can use it for years to come.

With that said, if you don't necessarily need a case that integrates an S Pen holder, there are plenty of other Galaxy S21 Ultra cases from which to choose.