As a pet owner, I know just how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. I've found that the best robot vacuums can really help keep my home spotless, whether I'm trying to pick up dirt from underneath my corgi's dog door, trying to keep the area around my cat's box free of litter, or am trying desperately to pick fur out of the carpet. During some recent testing, I was able to check out the Yeedi K650 robot vacuum and I found it to be an excellent budget option, even for people with pets. Best of all, right now it's seriously discounted for Black Friday .

If you're looking for a robot vacuum while on a budget, you can't go wrong with the Yeedi K650. It has an extra-large dustbin perfect for holding tufts of your pup's shredded fur and can easily be controlled by an app. Make sure to click on the coupon button to save that extra $20 during checkout.

So what is it that makes this such a great budget option for pet owners? Well for starters, it comes with one of the biggest dustbins I've ever seen, which allows it to hold more fur, dirt, and other debris left behind by my pets. If my dog left treat crumbs on the floor, or my cat sprayed kitty litter all over the place like confetti, I know that the vacuum will have room to clean all of that up without me having to worry about it.

This model also comes with a special tangle-free brush, which I was surprised to find actually does prevent my long curly hair from wrapping around the main brush. This is a big deal because with other robot vacuums, I typically have to cut hair strands off of the roll every month or so to keep it functioning effectively.

The Yeedi K650 is controlled by an app, so you can command it from anywhere that you have an internet connection. The interface is laid out in such a way that it's incredibly easy to find what you're looking for. You can adjust the power suction settings, set up cleaning schedules, or check on the various accessories to see if anything needs to be changed.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Yeedi K650 works best in smaller homes or apartments. That's because, as a budget option, it doesn't offer advanced features like home mapping, virtual barriers, and it doesn't clean in perfect back and forth lines. This means it can sometimes miss sections of your floor during a session. What's more, if the battery runs out before it reaches every room in your home, it won't go back and finish the uncleaned areas after it has charged back up.

Still, if you live in a small home and are looking for a great budget robot vacuum, then you really ought to consider the Yeedi K650. It's great for pet homes and is at an extremely low cost right now.