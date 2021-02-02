Bigscreen is introducing Black Cinema as a new movie category to celebrate Black History Month.

What you need to know

Bigscreen's newest movie category celebrates Black films.

Users can watch 14 ad-supported films for free with friends, along with live broadcasts of Selma.

Available films include Night Catches Us, The Long Walk Home, Southside With You, and more.

Bigscreen is celebrating Black History Month by introducing a new Black Cinema category, which is a collection of films now available to users "to commemorate the accomplishments of African Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history." The films are now available on-demand through PlutoTV and include the following:

Night Catches Us

The Long Walk Home

The Pruitt-Igoe Myth

St. Louis Superman

Silverain

Sincerely, Brenda

For Ahkeem

Muhammad Ali Life of a Legend

Cover

I Am Not Your Negro

Southside With You

Jackie Brown

Broken Ceiling

Mandela

Additionally, Bigscreen is hosting live screenings of Selma throughout the month of February. This critically acclaimed film from Ava DuVernay depicts the Martin Luther King Jr.-led march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama to fight for voting for the rights of Black Americans. In addition to being available to rent on-demand, tickets for the live screenings can be purchased at Bigscreen for $3.99 in the U.S. and $4.99 in Canada. The next available screening of Selma is set for February 6th.

For those of you not aware, Bigscreen is a virtual experience where friends can watch films together in a shared virtual space like a drive-in movie theater. It's available on many of the best VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2. We even have a cool guide on how to socialize with your friends on Bigscreen VR.

Oculus Quest 2

$299 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best wireless VR headset, with the ability to play games by itself like a console or hooked up to a PC for even more VR experiences.