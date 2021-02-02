New Samsung alert! Score a Galaxy S21 5G for as little as $99 right now
Bigscreen is introducing Black Cinema as a new movie category to celebrate Black History Month.
What you need to know
- Bigscreen's newest movie category celebrates Black films.
- Users can watch 14 ad-supported films for free with friends, along with live broadcasts of Selma.
- Available films include Night Catches Us, The Long Walk Home, Southside With You, and more.
Bigscreen is celebrating Black History Month by introducing a new Black Cinema category, which is a collection of films now available to users "to commemorate the accomplishments of African Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history." The films are now available on-demand through PlutoTV and include the following:
- Night Catches Us
- The Long Walk Home
- The Pruitt-Igoe Myth
- St. Louis Superman
- Silverain
- Sincerely, Brenda
- For Ahkeem
- Muhammad Ali Life of a Legend
- Cover
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Southside With You
- Jackie Brown
- Broken Ceiling
- Mandela
Additionally, Bigscreen is hosting live screenings of Selma throughout the month of February. This critically acclaimed film from Ava DuVernay depicts the Martin Luther King Jr.-led march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama to fight for voting for the rights of Black Americans. In addition to being available to rent on-demand, tickets for the live screenings can be purchased at Bigscreen for $3.99 in the U.S. and $4.99 in Canada. The next available screening of Selma is set for February 6th.
For those of you not aware, Bigscreen is a virtual experience where friends can watch films together in a shared virtual space like a drive-in movie theater. It's available on many of the best VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2. We even have a cool guide on how to socialize with your friends on Bigscreen VR.
