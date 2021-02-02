 Bigscreen honors Black History Month with these free Black Cinema films on the Oculus Quest 2 | Android Central

New Samsung alert! Score a Galaxy S21 5G for as little as $99 right now

Bigscreen Black Cinema

Bigscreen is introducing Black Cinema as a new movie category to celebrate Black History Month.

What you need to know

  • Bigscreen's newest movie category celebrates Black films.
  • Users can watch 14 ad-supported films for free with friends, along with live broadcasts of Selma.
  • Available films include Night Catches Us, The Long Walk Home, Southside With You, and more.

Bigscreen is celebrating Black History Month by introducing a new Black Cinema category, which is a collection of films now available to users "to commemorate the accomplishments of African Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history." The films are now available on-demand through PlutoTV and include the following:

  • Night Catches Us
  • The Long Walk Home
  • The Pruitt-Igoe Myth
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Silverain
  • Sincerely, Brenda
  • For Ahkeem
  • Muhammad Ali Life of a Legend
  • Cover
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Southside With You
  • Jackie Brown
  • Broken Ceiling
  • Mandela

Additionally, Bigscreen is hosting live screenings of Selma throughout the month of February. This critically acclaimed film from Ava DuVernay depicts the Martin Luther King Jr.-led march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama to fight for voting for the rights of Black Americans. In addition to being available to rent on-demand, tickets for the live screenings can be purchased at Bigscreen for $3.99 in the U.S. and $4.99 in Canada. The next available screening of Selma is set for February 6th.

For those of you not aware, Bigscreen is a virtual experience where friends can watch films together in a shared virtual space like a drive-in movie theater. It's available on many of the best VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2. We even have a cool guide on how to socialize with your friends on Bigscreen VR.

Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Quest out

$299 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best wireless VR headset, with the ability to play games by itself like a console or hooked up to a PC for even more VR experiences.

(0) Members who recommend this app:
News
Virtual reality
Oculus Quest
Virtual Reality (General)
Template: 
Normal
Rating: 
0.00