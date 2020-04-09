The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is now down to $159 at B&H for a limited time only. This deal takes $90 off its regular price at Amazon and is one of the best prices we've seen for it this year. B&H includes free expedited shipping with your purchase so you can get your new device set up within a few days. The standard Ring Video Doorbell is also discounted at just $69 shipped.

Who's there? Ring Video Doorbell Pro Use your phone to view live video or use Alexa to communicate with whoever is there. It provides 1080p video with a 160-degree field of view, motion detection, and uses integrated infrared LEDs for night vision. $159.00 $249.00 $90 off See at B&H

Ring's Video Doorbell Pro takes the place of your existing hardwired doorbell at home. It's equipped with a 1080p HD camera featuring infrared night vision that lets you view its video feed using an app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and you'll be able to do so from anywhere in the world. It's also equipped with a microphone and built-in speaker that allows you to speak with any visitors that arrive at your door. There's an integrated motion sensor as well which can send an alert to your phone even before the doorbell is pressed. Plus, with Ring's Lifetime Theft Protection, you can rest easy knowing that if this device is ever stolen, you can get a replacement for free.

Ring devices like the one above are even compatible with Amazon Alexa. That means you'll be able to use something like an Echo Dot to receive notifications whenever your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. If you have a device at home like the Echo Show, Alexa will not only share announcements but also let you see and talk to visitors on the Echo's screen.

Now that your front door is covered, consider grabbing something to watch over other areas of your home too. We've put together our list of the best Alexa-compatible smart home cameras as well as our favorite smart home security systems to help you find the right gear for your needs.

Remember these deals are limited in both supply and time. Shipping is free. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.