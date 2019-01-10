No matter if you're hitting up the gym, going for a 3-mile run, or out on a bike ride, having the right pair of headphones can turn any dull workout into a great one. Music, podcasts, and audiobooks are excellent ways to keep yourself motivated while breaking a sweat, and below are 12 options that we think will serve you admirably no matter how hard you're pushing yourself.
High quality sound
Bose SoundSport Wireless
The Bose SoundSport Wireless doesn't have the best battery life in its class, but it definitely makes up for this in sound quality. These are among the best-sounding earbuds of this form factor while offering decent performance with six hours of use on a charge. Just be mindful of the steep $149 price tag.
Great for fitness
Samsung Gear IconX (2018)
With no wire connection, the Gear IconX is about as wireless as you can get with earbuds. Samsung promises five hours of Bluetooth streaming for the battery, and if you load music directly onto the buds, you can bump that up to seven hours. There's also support for Bixby/Google Assistant and full fitness tracking built right into the Gear IconX.
Cheapest there is
Mpow Flame
Mpow makes a lot of affordable headphones, and the Flame is its latest workout-focused pair. You'll find IPX7 sweat and water-resistance, support for Bluetooth 4.1, rich bass, and customizable ear tips. Add that together with 7-9 hours of playback on a single charge and you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.
Elegant simplicity
Apple AirPods
Despite their age, Apple's AirPods remain the best truly wireless earbuds you can buy. The sleek, lightweight design means you won't notice them while on a run, and thanks to the five hours of use and fast charging with the case, battery life isn't an issue at all. The sound quality isn't the best, but the overall experience is fantastic (even with an Android phone).
Stupendous battery life
Jaybird X4
Jaybird's latest earbuds are the best the company's ever made. The sound quality is fantastic, you'll get 8-10 hours of battery, and there's an IPX7 waterproof rating. See why we gave the headphones a 4.5 out of 5 in our full review!
Best for $100
Jaybird Tarah
If you want 80 percent of what the Jaybird X4 offers but for $30 less, the Tarah is a fantastic choice. Jaybird promises 6 hours of battery, there's IPX7 water resistance, and the compact size is perfect for all kinds of workouts. Read more in our full review.
They're Beats
BeatsX
Beats is one of the most iconic audio brands of our time, and with the BeatsX, you get that rich, bass-filled sound you've come to expect in a form factor that's perfect for breaking a sweat with. Beats promotes up to eight hours of use per charge, two hours of playback after five minutes of charging, and there are four size options for the ear and wing tips.
Tiny but powerful
Bose SoundSport Free
The SoundSport Free is Bose's first attempt at truly wire-free earbuds, and boy do they deliver! The sound quality is fantastic as always, the fit is good, and you've got IPX4 water resistance. To learn more, be sure to read our review of the buds.
Something special
Jaybird Tarah Pro
Our third Jaybird pick are the Tarah Pro headphones, and boy are these something special. Gone is the traditional rubber cable and in its place is one that's made out of a braided material. Not only is it extremely durable, but it also gives the headphones a unique look. Also present is IPX7 waterproofing, 14 hours of battery per charge, magnetic ends to hold the earbuds together, and a personal EQ feature to customize audio to the shape of your ear.
Great value
Phaiser BHS-730
For under $40, your dollars are stretched really far with the BHS-730. The 8mm speakers combined with Bluetooth 4.1 offer very good sound, and thanks to a noise-canceling mic on the inline controls, you can easily take calls with excellent clarity. To cover your purchase, Phaiser also offers a lifetime sweatproof warranty.
A name you trust
Jabra Elite 45e
The Elite 45e from Jabra are ultra-powerful earbuds that deliver a seriously great experience for not too much money. You'll find the usual assortment of solid audio, a comfortable fit, and up to 8 hours of battery life, but the Elite 45e go a step further. There are two advanced microphones that provide for crystal-clear phone calls, and with built-in Alexa, you can ask questions, control smart home gadgets, and more with just your voice.
Bone-conducting beast
AfterShokz Trekz Titanium
Our last pick is a bit different. The AfterShokz Trekz are bone-conducting headphones, meaning they don't actually go into your ears. Instead, the vibrate the bones in your skull so that you can listen to your music while still hearing the world around you. It's a perfect workout companion and we've got more info here in our full review.
No matter your budget or needs, there's a pair of headphones on this list for you. I personally use the Jaybird X4 thanks to its ridiculous battery and awesome sound quality, but that's just me. You may want to go all-out with something like the Bose SoundSport Free or save some cash and opt for the Mpow Flame. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that your workout game is about to be taken to the next level.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.